Richland County deputies investigating death at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday, January 27, the county coroner requested the Richland County Sheriff’s Department respond to a death at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Richland County deputies said this incident is under investigation.

As of this story, we have active requests for more details with RCSD and the coroner’s office. We will update you as we learn more.

