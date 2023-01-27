SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Richland County deputies investigating death at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center

Deputies called to respond to death at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
Deputies called to respond to death at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.((CHRIS JOSEPH/WIS TV))
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday, January 27, the county coroner requested the Richland County Sheriff’s Department respond to a death at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Richland County deputies said this incident is under investigation.

As of this story, we have active requests for more details with RCSD and the coroner’s office. We will update you as we learn more.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at...
Road closures announced for Trump visit to Columbia
Alex Murdaugh in court during opening statements for his murder trial.
First six witnesses take the stand in the state’s case against Alex Murdaugh
Generic police lights
Seven students charged in Richland Northeast High School fight
A Columbia man has been accused of trying to smuggle contraband and other items to inmates at...
Columbia man arrested, accused of trying to use drone to smuggle drugs, and other items to inmates
Former attorney Alex Murdaugh watches footage in court Friday of his interview with an...
LIVESTREAM: Day five in the Murdaugh trial

Latest News

Former attorney Alex Murdaugh watches footage in court Friday of his interview with an...
LIVE: Day 5: 2nd day of testimony begins in Murdaugh murder trial
Soda City Live: Super Brawl Life professional boxing event
Soda City Live: Super Brawl Life professional boxing event
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Cold night tonight then heavy rain for Monday morning
Soda City Live: Romeo and Juliet Ballet
Soda City Live: Romeo and Juliet Ballet