SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Man wins $10 million grand prize playing lottery scratch-off game

A player won the top prize in a $10 million scratch-off game.
A player won the top prize in a $10 million scratch-off game.(California Lottery)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (Gray News) - A man won the top prize playing a lottery scratch-off game in California.

The California Lottery announced Louis Farillas of San Pedro played the 10 Million Dollar Titanium Black Scratchers game, and his $30 purchase turned into a $10 million payout.

The lottery said Farillas opted to receive an annual check of $400,000 for the next 25 years instead of taking the lump sum.

Farillas wasn’t the only recent winner in California, as the lottery announced a $2 million winner for its Instant Prize Crossword game and a $1 million winner on a Power 10′s scratch-off ticket.

California Lottery funds toward public education totaled $1.88 billion in the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at...
Road closures announced for Trump visit to Columbia
Alex Murdaugh in court during opening statements for his murder trial.
First six witnesses take the stand in the state’s case against Alex Murdaugh
Generic police lights
Seven students charged in Richland Northeast High School fight
A Columbia man has been accused of trying to smuggle contraband and other items to inmates at...
Columbia man arrested, accused of trying to use drone to smuggle drugs, and other items to inmates
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

This photo shows David DePape, the suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi. Video released...
Video shows struggle for hammer during Pelosi attack
Scott Rogers is the last American wheelchair fencer to medal in a Paralympics, taking bronze in...
A comeback and a rising star: Inside the U.S. wheelchair fencing team
A comeback and a rising star: Inside the U.S. wheelchair fencing team
With the Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Va., set to reopen next week after a...
Fallout from shooting by first-grader includes staff shakeup
Video shows accused assailant David DePape breaking into the Pelosi home.
Video: Suspect shown breaking into Pelosi home