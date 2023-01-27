SkyView
Lexington deputies searching for domestic violence suspect

Lexington County deputies are searching for 33-year-old Jesse Gregory.
Deputies are searching for Jesse Gregory in connection with a domestic violence charge.
Deputies are searching for Jesse Gregory in connection with a domestic violence charge.(Lexington County Sheriff's Office)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 8:06 PM EST
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said a man wanted on a bench warrant is on the run.

Deputies are looking for 33-year-old Jesse Lee Gregory, who is wanted on a municipal court bench warrant for a domestic violence charge.

If you have any information on Gregory or know where he is, you can share an anonymous tip by using the Midlands Crimestoppers app.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

