SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Furry Friend Friday - Peanut

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Peanut is a 1-year-old kitty up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Peanut was found about 6 months ago as a stray kitten. His new owner got him neutered and up-to-date on his vaccines. Sadly, she recently had to move away to take care of her elderly father and was unable to bring Peanut. She put together a care package that will go home with Peanut’s new adopter which includes his favorite bed, blankets, food, treats and more.

Peanut is a handsome fellow with a beautiful, sleek, black coat. He is a very sweet, friendly guy and makes friends with everyone he meets! Peanut is definitely a lap cat and just wants to be by your side. He likes to rub all over your legs to show you how much he loves you! Peanut is very playful and loves to play with cat toys. He gets along great with other kitties too!

Upon his intake exam, Peanut tested positive for FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus) which is a slow virus that affects a cat’s immune system over a period of years. The modern veterinary world has come to realize that this “disease” is very manageable and these cats can certainly still live alongside other non-FIV cats as it is extremely difficult to transmit. FIV+ cats have a weakened immune system and just need to see a vet as soon as possible when they show any signs of being sick.

You can meet this lovable boy at the Pawmetto Lifeline facility located at 1275 Bower Parkway in Columbia, SC. Pawmetto Lifeline is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Get a head start on the adoption process by completing an Adoption Application online before your visit at www.pawmettolifeline.org

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at...
Road closures announced for Trump visit to Columbia
Generic police lights
Seven students charged in Richland Northeast High School fight
Alex Murdaugh in court during opening statements for his murder trial.
First six witnesses take the stand in the state’s case against Alex Murdaugh
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh, center, looks down away from a monitor as the state's...
BLOG: Day 4: 911 calls, emotions fill first day of testimony

Latest News

The upcoming Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Aquarium & Reptile Conservation Center entrance.
Riverbanks Zoo and Garden set to open new Aquarium and Reptile Conservation Center
City of Columbia seal (Source: WIS)
Master plan meeting for Villages of Columbia to be held by District One
City of Columbia
City of Columbia hosting annual Black History Heritage Ball
Dunkin' is offering free coffee for a year
Sumter Dunkin’ to celebrate re-opening with free coffee for a year giveaway