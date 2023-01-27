Furry Friend Friday - Peanut

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Peanut is a 1-year-old kitty up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline.

Peanut was found about 6 months ago as a stray kitten. His new owner got him neutered and up-to-date on his vaccines. Sadly, she recently had to move away to take care of her elderly father and was unable to bring Peanut. She put together a care package that will go home with Peanut’s new adopter which includes his favorite bed, blankets, food, treats and more.

Peanut is a handsome fellow with a beautiful, sleek, black coat. He is a very sweet, friendly guy and makes friends with everyone he meets! Peanut is definitely a lap cat and just wants to be by your side. He likes to rub all over your legs to show you how much he loves you! Peanut is very playful and loves to play with cat toys. He gets along great with other kitties too!

Upon his intake exam, Peanut tested positive for FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus) which is a slow virus that affects a cat’s immune system over a period of years. The modern veterinary world has come to realize that this “disease” is very manageable and these cats can certainly still live alongside other non-FIV cats as it is extremely difficult to transmit. FIV+ cats have a weakened immune system and just need to see a vet as soon as possible when they show any signs of being sick.

You can meet this lovable boy at the Pawmetto Lifeline facility located at 1275 Bower Parkway in Columbia, SC. Pawmetto Lifeline is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Get a head start on the adoption process by completing an Adoption Application online before your visit at www.pawmettolifeline.org

