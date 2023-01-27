FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Another cold night with showers returning late Sunday night into Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Clouds start to move in later on tonight and will thicken on Sunday followed by steady showers Sunday night into early Monday morning.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

Another cold night with lows in the low to mid 30s under partly cloudy skies.

Increasing clouds Sunday but still mild with highs in the 60s Sunday afternoon.

First Alert Weather Day Sunday night into early Monday morning for heavy rain possible during the morning commute.

Temperatures are warm Monday afternoon in the middle 60s.

Conditions stay active next week with several rain chances Tuesday through Friday.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

The winter chill continues tonight with lows in the low to mid 30s with some passing clouds.

Clouds build on Sunday as a low pressure system moves in from the southwest. Temperatures will be mild with high in the lower 60s.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday night into early Monday morning as a large swath of heavy rain pushes into the Midlands. This system has the potential to produce about a half inch of rain with some isolated spots picking up close to an inch of rain.

The rain will move out late Monday morning but clouds will linger as temperatures warm into the middle 60s.

Tuesday we are in between systems leading to more clouds for the Midlands with temperatures in the lower 60s. However, with some moisture near the area there is a slight chance (30-40%) for a couple showers Tuesday afternoon.

A few showers are also possible on Wednesday as the atmosphere remains unsettled with cooler temperatures in the middle 50s.

Rain chances go up to 70% Thursday and Friday as scattered showers are likely as our next significant system swing across the Carolinas.

Skies finally begins to clear out Friday afternoon as the system moves out into the Atlantic with temperatures cooling off into the lower 50s.

Drier weather is expected next weekend but temperatures will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s Saturday and Sunday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: Some passing clouds with cold temperatures in the low to mid 30s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s. Rain chances (40%) return late Sunday night.

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Monday: Heavy rain possible in the morning (80%) with lows near 50. Rain moves out by the afternoon with highs in the middle 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible in the late afternoon/evening. Highs in the lower 60s.

Wednesday: Rather cloudy with a few isolated showers. Highs in the middle 50s.

Thursday: Cloudy with more rounds of showers. Temperatures in the middle 50s. Chance of rain is 70%.

Friday: Cloudy with a 70% chance of rain during the morning and highs on the cooler side in the upper 40s to near 50.

