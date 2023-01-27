FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Milder temperatures today then rain late Sunday into early Monday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More sunshine today with milder temperatures as highs climb into the lower 60s. Clouds start to move in later on tonight and throughout the day on Sunday followed by showers late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

Mostly sunny this afternoon warming highs into the lower 60s.

Increasing clouds tonight into Sunday but still mild with highs in the 60s Sunday afternoon.

First Alert Weather Day late Sunday night into early Monday morning for heavy rain possible during the commute.

Temperatures are warm Monday afternoon in the middle 60s.

Conditions stay active next week with several rain chances Tuesday through Friday.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

High pressure is moving over the region today producing more sunshine along with slightly milder temperatures as highs climb into the lower 60s.

Clouds start building over the Midlands Sunday as a low pressure system moves in from the southwest. Temps are a bit warmer with high temperatures in the lower 60s. Sunday night a few showers begin to slide over the region.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for late Sunday night into early Monday morning as a large swath of heavy rain pushes into the Midlands. This system has the potential to produce about a half inch of rain with some isolated spots picking up close to an inch of rain.

The rain will move out late Monday morning but clouds will linger as temperatures warm into the middle 60s.

Tuesday we are in between systems leading to more clouds for the Midlands with temperatures in the lower 60s. However, with some moisture near the area there is a slight chance (30-40%) for a couple showers Tuesday afternoon.

Rain chances go up to 60% Wednesday and Thursday as scattered showers are likely as a couple systems swing across the Carolinas.

Showers could linger into Friday morning before things finally start to clear out Friday afternoon.

Drier weather is expected next weekend but temperatures will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s Saturday and Sunday under partly cloudy skies.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Saturday: Highs warming into the lower 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Sunday: A chilly start in the mid 30 then mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s. Rain chances (40%) return late Sunday night.

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Monday: Heavy rain possible in the morning (80%) with lows near 50. Rain moves out by the afternoon with highs in the middle 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible in the late afternoon/evening. Highs in the lower 60s.

Wednesday: Rather cloudy with a 60% chance of scattered showers. Highs in the middle 50s.

Thursday: Cloudy with more rounds of showers. Temperatures in the middle 50s. Chance of rain is 60%.

Friday: Cloudy with a 60% chance of rain during the morning and highs on the cooler side in the upper 40s to near 50.

