FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Sunday night into Monday morning for the possibility of heavy rain

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Mostly cloudy and mild this afternoon followed by steady showers tonight into early Monday morning. Some of these showers could be on the moderate to heavy side.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

Increasing clouds Sunday but still mild with highs near 60.

First Alert Weather Day Sunday night into early Monday morning for heavy rain and wet roads for the morning commute.

Temperatures are warm Monday afternoon in the middle 60s.

Conditions stay active next week with several chances for rain Tuesday through Friday.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

Clouds increase today as a low pressure system approaches the region. Temperatures will be mild with high in the upper 50s to near 60.

WIS (WIS)

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday night into early Monday morning as a batch of steady rain pushes into the Midlands. Some of these showers could be on the moderate to heavy side.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

This system has the potential to produce about a half inch of rain, with some isolated spots picking up close to an inch of rain, leading to ponding on the roads and making for a very wet Monday morning commute.

WIS (WIS)

The rain will move out late Monday morning but clouds will linger as temperatures warm into the middle 60s.

Tuesday we are in between systems leading to more clouds for the Midlands with temperatures in the lower 60s. However, with some moisture near the area there is a slight chance (30-40%) for a couple showers Tuesday afternoon.

A few showers are also possible on Wednesday as the atmosphere remains unsettled with cooler temperatures in the middle 50s.

Rain chances go up to 70% Thursday and Friday morning as scattered showers are likely as another low pressure system swings across the Carolinas.

WIS (WIS)

Skies finally begins to clear out Friday afternoon as this system moves out into the Atlantic with temperatures cooling off into the lower 50s.

Drier weather is expected next weekend but temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s Saturday and Sunday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and dry with highs in the lower 60s. Rain chances (40%) return late Sunday night.

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Monday: Heavy rain possible in the morning (80%) with lows near 50. Rain moves out by the afternoon with highs in the middle 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday: Rather cloudy with a few isolated showers. Highs in the middle 50s.

Thursday: Cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon/evening. Temperatures in the middle 50s. Chance of rain is 70%.

Friday: Morning showers then skies clearing in the afternoon by cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.