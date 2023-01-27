Columbia man charged after allegedly breaking into Gilbert area home

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department reports a Columbia man has been arrested. He was charged after being accused of breaking into a Gilbert Area home.

On Monday, January 24, deputies were called to a house for reports of a burglary according to Sheriff Jay Koon.

Arrest warrants state 62-year-old Paul Lewis Richards Sr., forced open the back door of a home at the 3300 block of Augusta Highway, Richards then rummaged through some drawers and closets in a bedroom of the house.

The home security camera on the house helped capture images of the male suspect and the vehicle he drove to the home states Koon.

“With help from the Lexington Police Department, we were able to identify Richards,” Koon said. “We later confirmed the car seen in the video is owned by Richards’ wife.”

Richards was arrested at his home Monday night and has been charged with first-degree burglary. He is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.