Columbia man arrested, accused of trying to use drone to smuggle drugs, and other items to inmates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Corrections reports a Columbia man is accused of trying to use a drone to smuggle drugs and other contraband to inmates at a correctional institution.

On Tuesday, January 24, while doing a routine check for drones in the area, officers observed 24-year-old Arnez Jaakim Thompson attempting to use a drone to deliver drugs, cell phones, and other items to inmates at the McCormick Correctional Institution (MCI).

A Columbia man is accused of trying to use a drone to smuggle contraband to inmates at MCI. (South Carolina Department of Corrections)

Thompson was arrested on a dirt road path outside MCI according to officers. Law enforcement confiscated a backpack he had containing a drone and two bags of contraband including:

113 grams of a substance that field tested positive for Fentanyl.

About four pounds of marijuana.

About six pounds of tobacco.

Cellphones, cigarettes, cigars, rolling papers, lighters, and other items.

Thompson was arrested and he is being charged with trafficking in heroin, morphine, etc., more than 28 grams, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, criminal conspiracy, and providing contraband to prisoners.

