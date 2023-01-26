SkyView
Soda City Live: The Play That Goes Wrong

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:04 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A few years ago in New York City, I got to see the Broadway production of “The Play That Goes Wrong.” It’s hilarious. It’s a play within a play. And it opens at Town Theatre tomorrow.

Katie Mixon plays the role of Sandra. And Bill Bentley plays the role of Robert. They joined Soda City Live to share the fun details that make this a must-see performance.

The Play That Goes Wrong is a comedy opening at the Town Theatre from January 27 through February 12.(Ashley Epperson)
The Play That Goes Wrong is a comedy opening at the Town Theatre from January 27 through February 12.(Ashley Epperson)

“The Play That Goes Wrong” opens at Town Theatre January 27 and runs through February 12. Performances on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays are at 7:30 p.m. Performances on Sunday are at 3 p.m.

Town Theatre is in downtown Columbia on Sumter Street.

Learn more at http://towntheatre.com/playthatgoeswrong/.

