Soda City Live: The Play That Goes Wrong

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A few years ago in New York City, I got to see the Broadway production of “The Play That Goes Wrong.” It’s hilarious. It’s a play within a play. And it opens at Town Theatre tomorrow.

Katie Mixon plays the role of Sandra. And Bill Bentley plays the role of Robert. They joined Soda City Live to share the fun details that make this a must-see performance.

The Play That Goes Wrong is a comedy opening at the Town Theatre from January 27 through February 12. (Ashley Epperson)

The Play That Goes Wrong is a comedy opening at the Town Theatre from January 27 through February 12. (Ashley Epperson)

“The Play That Goes Wrong” opens at Town Theatre January 27 and runs through February 12. Performances on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays are at 7:30 p.m. Performances on Sunday are at 3 p.m.

Town Theatre is in downtown Columbia on Sumter Street.

Learn more at http://towntheatre.com/playthatgoeswrong/.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.