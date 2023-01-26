SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Seven students charged in Richland Northeast High School fight

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Seven students are facing charges after a fight at a Richland County high school.

Sheriff Leon Lott said the seven students were charged after a fight on school property at Richland Northeast High School. On Jan. 25 the RCSD School Resource Officer was called to reports of a fight in the afternoon.

An investigation found seven students were involved. Lott said a 15-year-old male was found to have wielded a knife during the incident. The knife was confiscated and he was charged with possession of a weapon on school property. He was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center juvenile wing.

The six other students were all charged with assault and battery mob. Their ages were one 15-year-old, three 16-year-olds, one 17-year-old, and one 18-year-old. Investigators said all the suspects are male.

The five minor students were released to their parents. The 18-year-old, Robert Hutto, was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother upset after 9-year-old allowed to walk home unsupervised
R2 school allows 9-year-old to walk home unsupervised
The Richland County Coroner has identified the victim of a homicide at R&B’s Bar & Grill.
Richland Co. coroner identifies victim of shooting at Columbia bar
The Columbia police is searching for Isaiah Grooms (left) and Rodney Friday (right) in...
Columbia police searching for 2 men considered dangerous in connection with violent crime
The cadet and the driver of the other car had to be removed from their damaged vehicles by...
Former Lexington Co. cadet charged for DUI collision while off-duty
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky

Latest News

Antar Jeter has been returned to SC from VA.
Antar Jeter extradited back to South Carolina, charged in murder of child’s mother
WATCH NOW: Dwandy Mercer Plank sits down with Dr. Peter Barton to discuss the Madama Butterfly...
The classic tale of tragedy, Madama Butterfly, comes to the Koger Center
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich during an NFL football game between the Indianapolis...
Panthers hire Frank Reich, becomes sixth head coach in franchise history
The opera tells the tragic tale of Cio Cio San, a young Japanese girl who falls in love with an...
The classic tale of tragedy, Madama Butterfly, comes to the Koger Center