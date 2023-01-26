Seven students charged in Richland Northeast High School fight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Seven students are facing charges after a fight at a Richland County high school.

Sheriff Leon Lott said the seven students were charged after a fight on school property at Richland Northeast High School. On Jan. 25 the RCSD School Resource Officer was called to reports of a fight in the afternoon.

An investigation found seven students were involved. Lott said a 15-year-old male was found to have wielded a knife during the incident. The knife was confiscated and he was charged with possession of a weapon on school property. He was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center juvenile wing.

The six other students were all charged with assault and battery mob. Their ages were one 15-year-old, three 16-year-olds, one 17-year-old, and one 18-year-old. Investigators said all the suspects are male.

The five minor students were released to their parents. The 18-year-old, Robert Hutto, was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.