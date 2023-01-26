SC State extending spring 2023 registration deadline

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University has extended its 2023 spring registration by one week.

Part of the reasoning for the extension is an effort to increase retention and have a continued commitment to removing any barriers to student success according to President Alexander Conyer.

The last day to register for the spring semester is Thursday, February 2 according to a press release.

Late registration is for students to have the opportunity to register, select courses, and complete associated registration requirements.

If students register late, it is still their responsibility to complete overdue assignments and meet with their assigned professors.

In order to register at SC State, students must have been accepted into the university.

