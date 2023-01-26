SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

SC State extending spring 2023 registration deadline

South Carolina State University
South Carolina State University(WRDW)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina State University has extended its 2023 spring registration by one week.

Part of the reasoning for the extension is an effort to increase retention and have a continued commitment to removing any barriers to student success according to President Alexander Conyer.

The last day to register for the spring semester is Thursday, February 2 according to a press release.

Late registration is for students to have the opportunity to register, select courses, and complete associated registration requirements.

If students register late, it is still their responsibility to complete overdue assignments and meet with their assigned professors.

In order to register at SC State, students must have been accepted into the university.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother upset after 9-year-old allowed to walk home unsupervised
R2 school allows 9-year-old to walk home unsupervised
The Richland County Coroner has identified the victim of a homicide at R&B’s Bar & Grill.
Richland Co. coroner identifies victim of shooting at Columbia bar
The Columbia police is searching for Isaiah Grooms (left) and Rodney Friday (right) in...
Columbia police searching for 2 men considered dangerous in connection with violent crime
Alex Murdaugh in court during opening statements for his murder trial.
LIVESTREAM: Day four in the Murdaugh trial, the state begins making its case
The cadet and the driver of the other car had to be removed from their damaged vehicles by...
Former Lexington Co. cadet charged for DUI collision while off-duty

Latest News

Soda City Live - Beloved: Children of the Holocaust
CAE Welcomed over 1 million passengers in 2022.
Over 1 million passengers visited CAE in 2022
Soda City Live: The Play That Goes Wrong
Soda City Live: The Play That Goes Wrong
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Temps are dropping tonight, Heavy rain possible Sunday