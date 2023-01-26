SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Road closures announced for Trump visit to Columbia

FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces a third run for president as he speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022. Trump is planning to hold the first public campaign event of his 2024 White House bid in the early-voting state of South Carolina. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)(Rebecca Blackwell | AP)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Saturday will see additional security at the State House in Columbia during former President Donald Trump’s visit.

His visit is his first public campaign event of 2024 in his run to be re-elected president. Organizers said he will be joined by Sen. Lindsey Graham and Gov. Henry McMaster.

The SC Department of Public Safety said it is coordinating with Secret Service protection protocols. On Saturday, Jan. 28, multiple streets will be closed and access will be limited to the building.

The State House complex will be closed to the public. Any access will only be available through the east side grounds on Sumter St.

Road closures:

  • Sumter Street, between Gervais Street and Pendleton Street
  • Pendleton Street, between Assembly Street and Main Street
  • Senate Street, from Sumter Street to Marion Street

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother upset after 9-year-old allowed to walk home unsupervised
R2 school allows 9-year-old to walk home unsupervised
The Richland County Coroner has identified the victim of a homicide at R&B’s Bar & Grill.
Richland Co. coroner identifies victim of shooting at Columbia bar
The Columbia police is searching for Isaiah Grooms (left) and Rodney Friday (right) in...
Columbia police searching for 2 men considered dangerous in connection with violent crime
The cadet and the driver of the other car had to be removed from their damaged vehicles by...
Former Lexington Co. cadet charged for DUI collision while off-duty
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky

Latest News

The opera tells the tragic tale of Cio Cio San, a young Japanese girl who falls in love with an...
The classic tale of tragedy, Madama Butterfly, comes to the Koger Center
Razor blade placed in handle of a gas pump in western North Carolina.
Razor blades being placed in gas pump handles, police warn
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh, center, looks down away from a monitor as the state's...
LIVE NOW: Day 4: Testimony begins in Alex Murdaugh murder trial
The upcoming Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Aquarium & Reptile Conservation Center entrance.
Riverbanks Zoo and Garden set to open new Aquarium and Reptile Conservation Center