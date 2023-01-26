Riverbanks Zoo and Garden set to open new Aquarium and Reptile Conservation Center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden will soon open a much-anticipated state-of-the-art animal care facility.

The Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Aquarium & Reptile Conservation Center is set to open on Thursday, March 2, due to the support of The Boyd Foundation, an organization that supports outdoor recreational opportunities and facilities.

“It is a deep honor to support Riverbanks Zoo and Garden and their mission of conservation and education,” said Susan F. Boyd of The Boyd Foundation. “The new Aquarium & Reptile Conservation Center will transport visitors through a variety of habitats show the impact of conservation efforts, and encourage simple actions to protect our ecosystems and wildlife. It’s important for us to understand our critical roles in conservation and how we can all do our part.”

A press release stated the new facility will provide guests with an engaging experience that places Riverbanks’ critical role in wildlife conservation.

The facility will feature conservation labs that will showcase conservation work that was previously only experienced during behind-the-scenes tours and a new desert biome that will highlight arid habitats of the Western hemisphere, especially in the desert southwest.

A look into the Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Aquarium & Reptile Conservation Center's desertaviary. (Riverbanks Zoo and Garden)

A look into the upcoming Darnall W. and Susan F. Boyd Aquarium & Reptile Conservation Center's lab. (CLEAR)

“The new Aquarium & Reptile Conservation Center is a major step toward achieving our mission to create meaningful connections, inspire action, and ultimately, make a lasting impact on conservation, not only in South Carolina but across the globe,” says Tommy Stringfellow, president and CEO of Riverbanks Zoo and Garden. “Thanks to the incredible generosity of the Boyd Foundation, we are making significant strides in phase one of our vision for the future, Bridge to the Wild, which will fundamentally change the way guests experience wildlife and connect with nature at Riverbanks.”

The opening of the new facility is the second project in phase one of Riverbanks’ innovative vision to build a Bridge to the Wild.

The first phase of the project is part of a $32 million investment that includes the white rhino habitat that opened in 2020, significant improvements to aging infrastructure, and additional animal habitats that will be announced later in the year.

Once the facility opens it will run during normal operating hours and will be included with the zoo’s general admission and membership.

