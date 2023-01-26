Over 1 million passengers visited CAE in 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The numbers are in, Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) welcomed over one million passengers, a significant rise compared to 2021.

A press release stated the Columbia area airport saw a total of 1,063,630 passengers through the airport, with 527,599 enplanements (those who started their travel at CAE) last year.

There was a 21% increase in 2021′s passenger traffic according to the release.

“The consistent year-over-year growth in passenger traffic CAE has had since 2020 has been welcomed,” said Mike Gula, Executive Director of the Columbia Metropolitan Airport. “We are thankful for the ongoing support of this community in utilizing this airport. With the sustained increase in passenger traffic, CAE will be positioned to see additional air service in 2023, as well as infrastructure and in-terminal updates and expansions that will make traveling through the airport that much easier for our valued passengers.”

The summer months brought the most passengers to the airport, with June seeing 103,686 passengers, July seeing 100,656passengersand August seeing 94,864passengersrespectively

In 2019, CAE has a record 1,353,788 passengers, in 2020 577,187 passengers, and 877,806 passengers traveled through the airport in 2021.

