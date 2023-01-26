SkyView
Nikki Setzler becomes longest-serving State Senator in office

S.C. State Senate honored Nikki Setzler
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina State Senate honored Nikki Setzler for his 46 years of service by passing a resolution acknowledging his time in office.

Democratic Senator Setzler represents District 26, made up of the Aiken, Calhoun, Lexington, and Saluda Counties. When his term is finished in 2024, the Senator will become the second-longest-serving senator in state history.

This past June, Setlzer became the longest-serving incumbent state senator in the nation with North Dakota state Sen. Ray Holmberg resigned.

The Asheville, North Carolina native has served since 1977. The resolution included that Setzler has brought jobs and a better quality of life for his constituents.

