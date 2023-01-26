SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Former employee at Institute for the Deaf and Blind charged with sexual abuse of a student

A former employee at the Institute for the Blind and Deaf was charged with having sex with an...
A former employee at the Institute for the Blind and Deaf was charged with having sex with an underage student while employed at the school.(Talladega PD via WBRC)
By Jonathan Hardison and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - A former employee at the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind is accused of sexually abusing a student under the age of 12 while working for the school, according to authorities.

Talladega police said they arrested Robert Godbold on Friday and charged him with sodomy and having sex with a student who attended the school where he was employed.

A spokesperson with the institute told WBRC that it was notified of the charges brought against Godbold on Jan. 19 and said the criminal sexual activity did not take place on the institute’s grounds.

The spokesperson also said the school was originally notified of the possible impropriety last September and relieved Godbold of his duties at the school.

Court records obtained by WBRC showed Godbold is free on $100,000 bond and set to appear in court in March.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother upset after 9-year-old allowed to walk home unsupervised
R2 school allows 9-year-old to walk home unsupervised
The Richland County Coroner has identified the victim of a homicide at R&B’s Bar & Grill.
Richland Co. coroner identifies victim of shooting at Columbia bar
The Columbia police is searching for Isaiah Grooms (left) and Rodney Friday (right) in...
Columbia police searching for 2 men considered dangerous in connection with violent crime
Alex Murdaugh in court during opening statements for his murder trial.
LIVESTREAM: Day four in the Murdaugh trial, the state begins making its case
The cadet and the driver of the other car had to be removed from their damaged vehicles by...
Former Lexington Co. cadet charged for DUI collision while off-duty

Latest News

Soda City Live: 60th anniversary of Bible Way Church of Atlas Road
Lawmakers call for investigation against gun company that they say is marketing to kids
FILE - A man walks past boxes that were moved out of the Eisenhower Executive Office building,...
Past US presidents, VPs asked to recheck for classified docs
Antar Jeter extradited back to South Carolina, charged in murder of child’s mother
Chipotle is looking to hire 15,000 people in North America ahead of the busy spring season.
Chipotle looks to hire 15,000 amid continuing labor shortage