SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Florida leaves Gamecocks behind in 2nd half of 81-60 win

They outshot the Gamecocks by 10% and scored 16 points off 15 South Carolina turnovers,...
They outshot the Gamecocks by 10% and scored 16 points off 15 South Carolina turnovers, including 10 steals.(Gamecocks men's basketball twitter)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Colin Castleton scored 18 points and Florida pulled away in the second half to beat South Carolina 81-60 on Wednesday night.

Castleton was 7-of-10 shooting and blocked four shots in leading the Gators (12-8, 5-3 SEC) to their fifth win in six games.

Kowacie Reeves scored 10 of his 15 points in the first half, and freshman Riley Kugel, making his fourth start, added 14, all in the second half. Kyle Lofton and Will Richard had 10 points each and Myreon Jones had nine points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists.

Gregory “GG” Jackson II scored 20 points, Chico Carter 12 and Josh Gray had 11 points and 13 rebounds — his first double-double — for the Gamecocks (8-12, 1-6), losers of four straight.

Florida used runs of 12-2 and 16-2 over the first 10 minutes of the second half in building a 25-point lead. Shortly thereafter, Zachary Davis and Niels Lane were given technicals and after a lengthy video review, Davis was ejected for jabbing an elbow into Lane’s face under the Gamecocks’ basket. A half-minute later Lane fouled out.

The Gators led by 30 with 4 1/2 minutes remaining. They outshot the Gamecocks by 10% and scored 16 points off 15 South Carolina turnovers, including 10 steals.

Castleton scored Florida’s first six points with his third basket starting an 11-2 run and the Gators stayed in front. Reeves had consecutive 3-pointers as the Gators kept their distance before Castleton scored with six minutes left for an 11-point lead. The lead was 34-26 at the half with Reeves scoring 10 points and Castleton going 4-for-4 with nine points.

Florida played without Alex Fudge, injured in Saturday’s win over Mississippi State. He had started 11 straight games.

UP NEXT:

South Carolina plays at Georgia on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother upset after 9-year-old allowed to walk home unsupervised
R2 school allows 9-year-old to walk home unsupervised
The Richland County Coroner has identified the victim of a homicide at R&B’s Bar & Grill.
Richland Co. coroner identifies victim of shooting at Columbia bar
The Columbia police is searching for Isaiah Grooms (left) and Rodney Friday (right) in...
Columbia police searching for 2 men considered dangerous in connection with violent crime
WIS has the latest breaking coverage of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial.
WATCH: Opening statements in the Murdaugh murder trial
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky

Latest News

South Carolina freshmen guard G.G. Jackson scored 30 in loss to Auburn
South Carolina tries to bounce back with SEC match against Florida
Clemson fans tailgated before the Tigers game against Louisville on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Clemson Ranks fourth in Top 5 Best College Football Tailgates in the US
South Carolina forward Victaria Saxton (5) drives against Arkansas guard Saylor Poffenbarger...
Boston’s sets record, No. 1 Gamecocks top Arkansas 92-46
Woodland junior offensive tackle Kam Pringle verbally committed to South Carolina on Sunday...
Woodland’s Kam Pringle commits to South Carolina