FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Sunny and cool today then heavy rain possible Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It is going to be another sunny but cool day with temperatures in the lower 50s this afternoon then we will be a touch milder on Saturday with highs back in the lower 60s. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday evening as we could have the possibility for some heavy rain.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

A cold start with temperatures near freezing with patchy frost likely.

Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the lower 50s Friday afternoon.

Saturday will be milder with highs climbing into the lower 60s with mainly sunny skies.

First Alert Weather Day Sunday evening as moderate to heavy showers return to the region.

The rain lasts overnight into Monday morning (40% chance).

Conditions stay active next week with several rain chances Tuesday through Thursday.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

It is a freezing cold start to our Friday with temperatures in the lower 30s leading to areas of patchy frost this morning.

We will have more sunshine this afternoon as high pressure builds over the region. However, temperatures will still be on the cooler side today with highs in the lower 50s.

High pressure then slides off to the East over the Atlantic on Saturday flipping our winds out of the Southwest helping to warm highs back up into the lower 60s Saturday afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

On Sunday a low pressure system will be developing along the Gulf coast and head for the Carolinas. We will see increasing clouds throughout the day followed by a 90% chance of rain and a few storms during the late afternoon and evening.

A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Sunday evening as these showers could produce up to an inch of rain leading to ponding and minor flooding throughout the Midlands.

Rain showers will last into Monday morning before the system pushes out into the Atlantic with clearing skies expected by the afternoon along with some warm temperatures with highs in the middle 60s.

Tuesday stays mild with highs in the lower 60s with the chance for a few isolated showers.

Better rain chances are likely Wednesday and Thursday as a couple more system swing across the region giving us periods of scattered showers.

Once the rain finally clears out late next week we are looking at a significant cool down with highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s Friday through Sunday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Friday: A freezing cold start in the lower 30s with some frost then more sunshine and highs in the lower 50s.

Saturday: Morning lows in the lower 30s with highs warming into he lower 60s under mostly sunny skies.

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Sunday: Highs in the upper 50s with increasing clouds and a 90% chance for showers in the late afternoon/evening.

Monday: A few lingering showers in the morning (40%) then clearing skies for the afternoon. Highs in the middle 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain in the late afternoon/evening. Highs in the lower 60s.

Wednesday: Rather cloudy with a 60% chance of scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Cloudy with more rounds of showers. Temperatures in the lower 50s.

