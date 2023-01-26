FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Cold night tonight then heavy rain for Monday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Temps are cold tonight with lows in the low 30s and upper 20s. Our next chance of rain comes in Sunday night into Monday morning and it could be heavy at times!

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

Temps drop tonight, down to 30 so expect some patchy frost.

Sunny to mostly sunny Saturday with highs in low 60s.

Sunday we have more clouds build in from the south as our next system approaches, there’s a 50% chance of showers.

First Alert Weather Day Monday morning for heavy rain during the commute.

Temperatures are warm Monday afternoon with upper 60s.

Conditions stay active next week with several rain chances Tuesday through Thursday.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

Temperatures are dropping once again tonight. Lows dip down to 30 with mostly clear conditions as high pressure builds over the region. Expect some patchy frost during the early morning hours once again.

High pressure sits over the region Saturday, and that brings sunny skies. Highs are near 61.

Clouds start building Sunday as a low pressure system moves in from the southwest. Temps are a bit warmer with high temps in the low 60s. By Sunday evening our chances of rain goes up to 50%.

Overnight a large swath of heavy rain pushes into the Midlands. We have a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday night into Monday morning. Chance of rain during the overnight period into Monday morning is around 90-100%. Around 0.5-1″ is possible with this system. Lows are in the upper 40s and highs Monday reach the upper 60s.

Tuesday we are in between systems, we still have plenty of clouds and temperatures remain mild. Lows are in the upper 40s and highs reach the low 60s. With the cloud coverage we will have a 30% chance of some on and off showers.

Wednesday morning we have temps down into the mid 50s a low pressure system to our north will drag a cold front into the region bringing a 60% chance of rain for the day. The next couple of days, Thursday and Friday look wet as well. Temperatures are dropping by Friday with highs only reaching the upper 40s to low 50s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: A freezing cold start in the lower 30s with some frost.

Saturday: Highs are warming into the lower 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Sunday: Highs in the low 60s with increasing clouds and a 50% chance for showers in the evening.

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Monday: Heavy rain possible in the morning (90%) with lows in the upper 40. Rain moves out by the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain in the late afternoon/evening. Highs in the lower 60s.

Wednesday: Rather cloudy with a 60% chance of scattered showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Cloudy with more rounds of showers. Temperatures in the lower 50s. Chance of rain is 60%.

Friday: Cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and highs only getting into upper 40s.

