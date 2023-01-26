SkyView
LIVESTREAM: Day four in the Murdaugh trial, the state to begin making its case

Alex Murdaugh in court during opening statements for his murder trial.
By Nevin Smith, Nick Neville and Greg Adaline
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday morning saw the start of arguments in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Court is set to resume at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

The state is slated to begin presenting its case and hear from witnesses. The first witness called to the stand is Sgt. Daniel Greene of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

Greene explained he was working from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. the night of June 7, 2021. He explained how first responders arrived at the scene of the murders after being notified of a 911 call. He said he was the first officer on the scene, it took roughly 20 minutes to get there.

He described finding the bodies at the scene. Greene said he found a large amount of blood at the site and explained he spoke with Murdaugh that night. Greene said he followed standard protocol in checking for weapons at the scene. He said he was wearing a body camera and the first thing Murdaugh spoke about was a boating incident involving his son without being prompted.

Greene said Murdaugh told him he had a shotgun that he’d grabbed for safety. It was secured inside his police vehicle before being turned over to SLED investigators. The shotgun was admitted as evidence and shown to jurors as was the body camera footage.

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: This live stream contains discussions from a murder trial. It may have disturbing content.

WIS has embedded the full list of witnesses below.

The week began with a search of 900 potential jurors. Over the course of three days, the prosecution and defense whittled down the potential pool into 12 jurors and six alternates. Just hours after seating the jury, Wednesday afternoon saw opening statements from the prosecution and defense.

Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian and lead prosecutor Creighton Waters laid out their respective cases in opening statements. In graphic detail, the murders of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh were described.

Waters told the jury that forensic evidence and cell phone records will link Alex Murdaugh to the 2021 murders of his wife and son. Harpootlian explained that investigators honed in on his client’s guilt early without proof and cast doubt on the evidence being used to try him.

