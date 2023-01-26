Colonial Life Arena ranked 82nd in the top 100 arenas worldwide.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Aside from being the biggest arena in the state, South Carolina University’s Colonial Life arena was ranked in the top 100 worldwide.

Pollstar, a provider of live, up-to-date entertainment data, ranked the home of the gamecocks, 82nd in the world in gross revenues in 2022 at $14.3 million.

The arena totaled 57th among U.S. arenas, 19th in the Southeast region and 7th among arenas that regularly host University athletic events.

“We are very proud of the year we just completed at Colonial Life Arena,” said Colonial Life Arena General Manager Sid Kenyon. “The excellent support we receive both internally from our talented staff and externally from our industry partners are major contributors to our success. We also believe that success breeds success and the support we receive from our patrons who attend the events we host sends a clear message that our Columbia market is a strong option for a diverse mix of entertainment choices.”

Only the Moody Center at the University of Texas, Thompson-Boling Arena at the University of Tennessee and the Save Mart Center at Fresno State University are University-owned facilities with gross revenues above Colonial Life Arena’s 2022 total.

