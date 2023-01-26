SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Colonial Life Arena ranked 82nd in the top 100 arenas worldwide

Colonial Life Arena ranked 82nd in the top 100 arenas worldwide.
Colonial Life Arena ranked 82nd in the top 100 arenas worldwide.(CLEAR)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Aside from being the biggest arena in the state, South Carolina University’s Colonial Life arena was ranked in the top 100 worldwide.

Pollstar, a provider of live, up-to-date entertainment data, ranked the home of the gamecocks, 82nd in the world in gross revenues in 2022 at $14.3 million.

The arena totaled 57th among U.S. arenas, 19th in the Southeast region and 7th among arenas that regularly host University athletic events.

“We are very proud of the year we just completed at Colonial Life Arena,” said Colonial Life Arena General Manager Sid Kenyon. “The excellent support we receive both internally from our talented staff and externally from our industry partners are major contributors to our success. We also believe that success breeds success and the support we receive from our patrons who attend the events we host sends a clear message that our Columbia market is a strong option for a diverse mix of entertainment choices.”

Only the Moody Center at the University of Texas, Thompson-Boling Arena at the University of Tennessee and the Save Mart Center at Fresno State University are University-owned facilities with gross revenues above Colonial Life Arena’s 2022 total.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother upset after 9-year-old allowed to walk home unsupervised
R2 school allows 9-year-old to walk home unsupervised
The Richland County Coroner has identified the victim of a homicide at R&B’s Bar & Grill.
Richland Co. coroner identifies victim of shooting at Columbia bar
The Columbia police is searching for Isaiah Grooms (left) and Rodney Friday (right) in...
Columbia police searching for 2 men considered dangerous in connection with violent crime
The cadet and the driver of the other car had to be removed from their damaged vehicles by...
Former Lexington Co. cadet charged for DUI collision while off-duty
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky

Latest News

They outshot the Gamecocks by 10% and scored 16 points off 15 South Carolina turnovers,...
Florida leaves Gamecocks behind in 2nd half of 81-60 win
South Carolina freshmen guard G.G. Jackson scored 30 in loss to Auburn
South Carolina tries to bounce back with SEC match against Florida
Clemson fans tailgated before the Tigers game against Louisville on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
Clemson Ranks fourth in Top 5 Best College Football Tailgates in the US
South Carolina forward Victaria Saxton (5) drives against Arkansas guard Saylor Poffenbarger...
Boston’s sets record, No. 1 Gamecocks top Arkansas 92-46