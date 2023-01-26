SkyView
The classic tale of tragedy, Madama Butterfly, comes to the Koger Center

The opera tells the tragic tale of Cio Cio San, a young Japanese girl who falls in love with an...
The opera tells the tragic tale of Cio Cio San, a young Japanese girl who falls in love with an American naval officer.(The Palmetto Opera)
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
A full-scale production of the grand opera Madama Butterfly will be on stage at the Koger Center this Sunday. Of course, it is one of the best loved of Giacomo Puccini’s.

Proudly bringing us the classic tale of tragedy is Dr. Peter Barton, the artistic director of The Palmetto Opera. He joined WIS Midday to invite lovers of opera to the special performance. He reminds the public that opera isn’t just about discussing arias, drinking wine, and looking through tiny binoculars. Dr. Barton says, “We are musicians. We are promoters. We are doers. And we are doing it all for the love of opera.”Madama Butterfly presented by The Palmetto Opera will be a full-scale production featuring an international cast.

The performance is this Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Koger Center for the Arts in downtown Columbia. Tickets range in price from $45 to $55. Go to the Koger Center’s website at https://itkt.choicecrm.net/templates/USCK/?prod=MADAMA#/events to purchase your tickets or call 803-251-2222.

