SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Antar Jeter extradited back to South Carolina, charged in murder of child’s mother

Antar Jeter has been returned to SC from VA.
Antar Jeter has been returned to SC from VA.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man charged in the murder of his child’s mother is back in South Carolina.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said the 47-year-old Antar Jeter has been returned to the Palmetto State. Jeter was the subject of an interstate manhunt after Crystal Jumper was found dead on Thanksgiving day of 2022.

Jumper’s death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy determined she’d been shot. Her daughter, Aspen Jeter was also missing. Law enforcement also searched the West Columbia home of Antar Jeter in the investigation.

Investigators eventually received a tip that led to Antar’s arrest on Dec. 9 and the location of Jumper’s stolen car in Danville, VA. Aspen was returned to be with her family.

Ravenell said, “We were able to bring him back from Virginia where he was taken into custody last month.” He continued, “We’ve been working constantly to bring justice in this case yet also safely recover a child.”

He is facing murder charges and a grand larceny charge in the theft of the vehicle. Bond was deferred to a hearing on Wednesday to a circuit court judge. His first court appearance is set for Feb. 27th.

RELATED COVERAGE

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mother upset after 9-year-old allowed to walk home unsupervised
R2 school allows 9-year-old to walk home unsupervised
The Richland County Coroner has identified the victim of a homicide at R&B’s Bar & Grill.
Richland Co. coroner identifies victim of shooting at Columbia bar
The Columbia police is searching for Isaiah Grooms (left) and Rodney Friday (right) in...
Columbia police searching for 2 men considered dangerous in connection with violent crime
The cadet and the driver of the other car had to be removed from their damaged vehicles by...
Former Lexington Co. cadet charged for DUI collision while off-duty
A class-action lawsuit accuses the maker of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky of intentionally...
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball Cinnamon don’t actually contain whisky

Latest News

WATCH NOW: Dwandy Mercer Plank sits down with Dr. Peter Barton to discuss the Madama Butterfly...
The classic tale of tragedy, Madama Butterfly, comes to the Koger Center
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich during an NFL football game between the Indianapolis...
Panthers hire Frank Reich, becomes sixth head coach in franchise history
Generic police lights
Seven students charged in Richland Northeast High School fight
The opera tells the tragic tale of Cio Cio San, a young Japanese girl who falls in love with an...
The classic tale of tragedy, Madama Butterfly, comes to the Koger Center