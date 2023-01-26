WATCH LIVE: Trump visits the SC State House on campaign trail

SkyView
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 12:39 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Saturday afternoon saw a crowd starting to gather outside the State House in the hours leading up to former President Donald Trump’s visit. Additional security and fencing were deployed to the area in anticipation of his arrival. His remarks were scheduled to begin at around 4:30 p.m.

WIS has been informed of a delay with Trump’s arrival. We will live stream once we have more confirmation on his timetable.

Campaign organizers said Trump will be announcing members of his South Carolina leadership team. Saturday’s trip is his first visit to the Palmetto State in his run for re-election.

WIS will live stream the event and will have a post-speech analysis in our evening broadcast.

Slight traffic delays were reported in the downtown area from the crowd.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Saturday will see additional security at the State House in Columbia during former President Donald Trump’s visit.

Organizers said he will be joined by Sen. Lindsey Graham and Gov. Henry McMaster, he is currently scheduled to begin speaking at around 4 p.m.

Before stopping in Columbia Trump will visit New Hampshire.

Roads will be closed around the State House Saturday during Trump's visit to Columbia.
Roads will be closed around the State House Saturday during Trump's visit to Columbia.(WIS News 10)

The SC Department of Public Safety said it is coordinating with Secret Service protection protocols. On Saturday, Jan. 28, multiple streets will be closed and access will be limited to the building.

The State House complex will be closed to the public. Any access will only be available through the east side grounds on Sumter St.

Road closures:

  • Sumter Street, between Gervais Street and Pendleton Street
  • Pendleton Street, between Assembly Street and Main Street
  • Senate Street, from Sumter Street to Marion Street

The DNC issued a statement in advance of Trump’s visit,

“In his bid to consolidate support and scare off competitors, Donald Trump is reminding everyone of just how extreme the MAGA agenda was - from paving the way for the most extreme abortion bans, gifting tax giveaways to the ultra-wealthy and biggest corporations, and embracing the most fringe policies and divisive rhetoric. The rest of the GOP 2024 field is tripping over itself to be just as extreme and this is just the beginning in their race for the MAGA base.”

