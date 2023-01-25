WWE star Jim “Hacksaw” Duggan, wife visits dispatcher who responded to home intruder call in December

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wrestling legend ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan and his wife Debra stopped by the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office to visit the dispatcher who responded to a burglary at their residence last month.

On the night of December 8, 2022, a man broke into their home.

Duggan was able to hold off the intruder until his wife called 911 and deputies showed up at the home.

Investigators say it was later determined the intruder was running from someone he thought was trying to kill him.

He entered the Duggan’s home to escape the person chasing him.

Officials say no one was injured and the night ended peacefully.

“Jim and Debra are great people and always supportive of law enforcement. We were more than happy to give them some support during this unforgettable incident. We are proud to call them our fellow Kershaw County citizens.”

Thank you to the @KershawCountySC Sheriff's Office and thank you to my fans and friends for the well wishes!https://t.co/DtR7TcnI9V pic.twitter.com/Jek2eVLjzx — Hacksaw Jim Duggan (@RealHacksawJim) December 17, 2022

