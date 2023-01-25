SkyView
WWE star Jim “Hacksaw” Duggan, wife visits dispatcher who responded to home intruder call in December

Left to right: MD Harrison Wells, Debra Duggan, Cpl John Patton, Brenda Johnson, Hacksaw Jim...
Left to right: MD Harrison Wells, Debra Duggan, Cpl John Patton, Brenda Johnson, Hacksaw Jim Duggan, Lt Ben Royalty, and Dep Joshua Chavis.(Kershaw County Sheriff's Office)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Wrestling legend ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan and his wife Debra stopped by the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office to visit the dispatcher who responded to a burglary at their residence last month.

On the night of December 8, 2022, a man broke into their home.

Duggan was able to hold off the intruder until his wife called 911 and deputies showed up at the home.

Investigators say it was later determined the intruder was running from someone he thought was trying to kill him.

He entered the Duggan’s home to escape the person chasing him.

Officials say no one was injured and the night ended peacefully.

