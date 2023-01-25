SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

W.J. Keenan basketball and Gamecocks commit named to McDonald’s All-American team

W.J. Keenan High School standout named to the Girls' McDonald's All-American team.
W.J. Keenan High School standout named to the Girls' McDonald's All-American team.(PRNewswire)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - W.J. Keenan High School basketball star and South Carolina Women’s basketball commit, MiLaysia Fulwiley, has been named to the 2023 McDonald’s All-American team.

Fulwiley is one of 24 high school basketball players out of a list of 722 nationwide nominees chosen for the team. She will also be joined by her future Gamecocks teammate, Tessa Johnson.

Fulwiley is just the sixth player all-time to be selected for the all-star showcase out of the state of South Carolina since the annual game began in 2012. She joins the list of previous years’ selections of Spring Valley’s Xylina McDaniel (2012), Dutch Fork’s Alaina Coates (2013), Heathwood Hall’s A’ja Wilson (2014), East Clarendon’s Talaysia Cooper and Cardinal Newman’s Ashlyn Watkins (2022).

The point guard is a five-star recruit according to ESPN, Fulwiley also won the South Carolina Basketball Association’s player of the year in 2020.

The McDonald’s All-American game will be held in Houston on Tuesday, March 28 at 6:30 p.m. You can watch the game on ESPN 2.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brookhaven resident not happy with HOA.
Homeowner’s association under scrutiny by Columbia residents
The Richland County Coroner has identified the victim of a homicide at R&B’s Bar & Grill.
Richland Co. coroner identifies victim of shooting at Columbia bar
Columbia police are investigating an area after a man died after being shot.
Man dies after being shot Columbia police say
Student injured at Richland District 2 school.
Richland Co. releases statement on student injured at school
A group of South Congaree mobile home residents have to find a new home.
South Congaree mobile home residents face evictions and closing parks

Latest News

Rashaun Woods appointed new head coach of Tyler High
'Can't be thankful enough': Rashaun Woods addresses Tyler ISD board
South Carolina forward Victaria Saxton (5) drives against Arkansas guard Saylor Poffenbarger...
Boston’s sets record, No. 1 Gamecocks top Arkansas 92-46
Woodland junior offensive tackle Kam Pringle verbally committed to South Carolina on Sunday...
Woodland’s Kam Pringle commits to South Carolina
The Gamecocks are facing off against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Gamecocks to host Razorbacks for ‘We Back Pat’ game