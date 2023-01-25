W.J. Keenan basketball and Gamecocks commit named to McDonald’s All-American team

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - W.J. Keenan High School basketball star and South Carolina Women’s basketball commit, MiLaysia Fulwiley, has been named to the 2023 McDonald’s All-American team.

Fulwiley is one of 24 high school basketball players out of a list of 722 nationwide nominees chosen for the team. She will also be joined by her future Gamecocks teammate, Tessa Johnson.

Fulwiley is just the sixth player all-time to be selected for the all-star showcase out of the state of South Carolina since the annual game began in 2012. She joins the list of previous years’ selections of Spring Valley’s Xylina McDaniel (2012), Dutch Fork’s Alaina Coates (2013), Heathwood Hall’s A’ja Wilson (2014), East Clarendon’s Talaysia Cooper and Cardinal Newman’s Ashlyn Watkins (2022).

The point guard is a five-star recruit according to ESPN, Fulwiley also won the South Carolina Basketball Association’s player of the year in 2020.

The McDonald’s All-American game will be held in Houston on Tuesday, March 28 at 6:30 p.m. You can watch the game on ESPN 2.

