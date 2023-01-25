WATCH: Opening statements in the Murdaugh murder trial

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Opening statements in the Murdaugh murder trial are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. in the Colleton County Courthouse. Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian and lead prosecutor Creighton Waters were scheduled to speak.

Buster Murdaugh was spotted arriving at the courthouse shortly before opening remarks began. It is the first time he’s been seen at the legal proceedings for his father Alex.

Waters said to the jury, “Remember the emphasis is on the reasonable.” He asked the jury to consider what Murdaugh says during the trial, hear the evidence and what his expression conveys, “Does this seem right?”

During the opening statement, Waters told the jury it will hear evidence linking the weapon and shells found at the scene to Murdaugh, “Family weapon, same ammunition.”

He said key pieces of evidence in the case include forensic ballistic evidence and cell phone location records.

Harpootlian told the jury that it isn’t believable for Murdaugh to have had dinner and spent time with family only an hour before they were killed. He said of the 911 tape, “It is a man hysterical, in grief.”

Harpootlian explained that SLED testing of Murdaugh’s clothing found no blood on it on the night of the murder.

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: This live stream contains discussions from a murder trial. It may include imagery and words that are disturbing.

Jury selection finished on day three of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. The former Lowcountry attorney faces a possible life sentence in the 2021 murders of his wife and son.

Court resumed at 11 a.m. in the Colleton County Courthouse for the third day of the trial. The first thing on the agenda was the remainder of the jury selection. Murdaugh arrived in a law enforcement van and was silent to questions. At around 1:30 p.m., the jury was finalized. The prosecution and the defense said they’d be prepared to deliver opening statements by 3 p.m. Wednesday. WIS will live stream the statements on air and on our digital platforms.

Opening statements to start in the Alex Murdaugh trial at 3 PM.



This jury of the disbarred Lowcountry attorney’s peers will be asked to render a verdict as to whether or not he killed his wife and son in June of 2021. @wis10 — Nick Neville (@NickNeville_) January 25, 2023

Analysts have told WIS that jury selection is key to the trial. Both sides are looking to find jurors sympathetic to their case.

Monday started with 900 potential jurors. By Wednesday the field had narrowed to around 120 before court resumed. In the final selection, 12 jurors and six alternates will sit on the panel to decide on the case.

After the jury is seated a recess is expected, followed by opening statements. The statements could come as early as Wednesday afternoon.

All eyes will be on the state prosecutor, Creighton Waters. His job in the case is to make a compelling argument. Waters must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Murdaugh and no else committed the June 7, 2021 murders.

Legal analyst Eric Bland spoke with WIS,

”...a lot of research has been done which shows that about 80 percent of jurors make up their minds through opening statements, and the first two witnesses…so they’re going to be very very important.”

Bland has also been subpoenaed to testify during the case.

