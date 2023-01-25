SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

WATCH: Opening statements in the Murdaugh murder trial

By Nevin Smith, Greg Adaline and Nick Neville
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:56 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Opening statements in the Murdaugh murder trial are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. in the Colleton County Courthouse. Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian and lead prosecutor Creighton Waters were scheduled to speak.

Buster Murdaugh was spotted arriving at the courthouse shortly before opening remarks began. It is the first time he’s been seen at the legal proceedings for his father Alex.

Waters said to the jury, “Remember the emphasis is on the reasonable.” He asked the jury to consider what Murdaugh says during the trial, hear the evidence and what his expression conveys, “Does this seem right?”

During the opening statement, Waters told the jury it will hear evidence linking the weapon and shells found at the scene to Murdaugh, “Family weapon, same ammunition.”

He said key pieces of evidence in the case include forensic ballistic evidence and cell phone location records.

Harpootlian told the jury that it isn’t believable for Murdaugh to have had dinner and spent time with family only an hour before they were killed. He said of the 911 tape, “It is a man hysterical, in grief.”

Harpootlian explained that SLED testing of Murdaugh’s clothing found no blood on it on the night of the murder.

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: This live stream contains discussions from a murder trial. It may include imagery and words that are disturbing.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Jury selection finished on day three of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. The former Lowcountry attorney faces a possible life sentence in the 2021 murders of his wife and son.

Court resumed at 11 a.m. in the Colleton County Courthouse for the third day of the trial. The first thing on the agenda was the remainder of the jury selection. Murdaugh arrived in a law enforcement van and was silent to questions. At around 1:30 p.m., the jury was finalized. The prosecution and the defense said they’d be prepared to deliver opening statements by 3 p.m. Wednesday. WIS will live stream the statements on air and on our digital platforms.

Analysts have told WIS that jury selection is key to the trial. Both sides are looking to find jurors sympathetic to their case.

Monday started with 900 potential jurors. By Wednesday the field had narrowed to around 120 before court resumed. In the final selection, 12 jurors and six alternates will sit on the panel to decide on the case.

After the jury is seated a recess is expected, followed by opening statements. The statements could come as early as Wednesday afternoon.

All eyes will be on the state prosecutor, Creighton Waters. His job in the case is to make a compelling argument. Waters must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Murdaugh and no else committed the June 7, 2021 murders.

RELATED COVERAGE

Legal analyst Eric Bland spoke with WIS,

”...a lot of research has been done which shows that about 80 percent of jurors make up their minds through opening statements, and the first two witnesses…so they’re going to be very very important.”

Bland has also been subpoenaed to testify during the case.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brookhaven resident not happy with HOA.
Homeowner’s association under scrutiny by Columbia residents
The Richland County Coroner has identified the victim of a homicide at R&B’s Bar & Grill.
Richland Co. coroner identifies victim of shooting at Columbia bar
Mother upset after 9-year-old allowed to walk home unsupervised
R2 school allows 9-year-old to walk home unsupervised
Columbia police are investigating an area after a man died after being shot.
Man dies after being shot Columbia police say
Student injured at Richland District 2 school.
Richland Co. releases statement on student injured at school

Latest News

WIS FIRST ALERT WEATHER MID DAY 01/25/2023
WIS FIRST ALERT WEATHER MID DAY 01/25/2023
Opening statements in the Murdaugh murder trial
Alex Murdaugh sits with his legal team as jury selection continues before his trial at the...
LIVE BLOG: Day 3: Murdaugh jury seated, opening arguments set for 3 p.m.
A Lincolnton High School athlete's game-winning buzzer shot is being celebrated on and off the...
Video: North Carolina student-athlete hits winning half-court buzzer shot
Vince Ford served on the Richland One Board of School Commissioners for 24 years.
Richland One early learning center named in memory of former School Board member Vince Ford