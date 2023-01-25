South Carolina tries to bounce back with SEC match against Florida

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Men’s basketball team is looking to snap a three-game losing streak in an SEC matchup against the University of Florida.

The Gamecocks will be looking for continued production from standout freshman G.G. Jackson, who scored a career-high 30 points in South Carolina’s last game, an 81-66 losing effort against 16th-ranked Auburn.

Jackson’s 30-point game was the most by a South Carolina freshman since Bruce Ellington scored 31 against Furman in December 2010.

This season, the Gamecocks are 1-5 against other SEC opponents, the team currently is 11th in the conference. During their current losing streak, South Carolina has struggled to put points on the board, averaging just 59 points per game during the three-game skid.

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 25, you can watch the game on ESPN 2.

