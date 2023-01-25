SkyView
Soda City Live: The miraculous creation of Beloved Children of the Holocaust

This film is the incredible story of Mary Burkett, an untrained artist, who was inspired to draw a picture of a boy she found online.(SODA CITY LIVE)
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:52 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - She is a wife, mother, grandmother, retired nurse, and gardener. What she is not is an artist.

So how did the West Columbia resident create some of the most poignantly powerful portrayals of little children killed in the holocaust?

Mary Burkett created the fine art collection of 27 portraits. Each one honors the lives of the precious children. Cliff Springs is the president and CEO of Genesis Studios. He created an equally impressive documentary of Mary’s work. It’s called Beloved Children of the Holocaust. They joined Soda City Live to share the truly miraculous story of how these drawings came into existence.

You can view the documentary here and learn more about Genesis Studios here.

