Master plan meeting for Villages of Columbia to be held by District One

City of Columbia seal (Source: WIS)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The city of Columbia and District One Councilwoman Tina Herbert will hold a community meeting about the future of one area of the capital.

During the meeting, Councilwoman Herbert, along with City planning, and local developers who invested in the construction of the area, will provide updates on the master plan for the Villages of North Columbia.

The meeting will take place on Thursday, Feb. 2, from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Eau Claire Print Building at 3907 Ensor Ave.

Anyone wanting to submit ideas or a proposal for a development project in North Columbia can send them to District1@Columbiasc.gov, by Thursday, Jan. 26.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

