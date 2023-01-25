Master plan meeting for Villages of Columbia to be held by District One

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The city of Columbia and District One Councilwoman Tina Herbert will hold a community meeting about the future of one area of the capital.

During the meeting, Councilwoman Herbert, along with City planning, and local developers who invested in the construction of the area, will provide updates on the master plan for the Villages of North Columbia.

The meeting will take place on Thursday, Feb. 2, from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at the Eau Claire Print Building at 3907 Ensor Ave.

Anyone wanting to submit ideas or a proposal for a development project in North Columbia can send them to District1@Columbiasc.gov, by Thursday, Jan. 26.

