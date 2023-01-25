Jury selection continuing on day three of Murdaugh trial

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Jury selection continued on day three of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. The former Lowcountry attorney faces a possible life sentence in the 2021 murders of his wife and son.

Court resumed at 11 a.m. in the Colleton County Courthouse for the third day of the trial. The first thing on the agenda was the remainder of the jury selection. Murdaugh arrived in a law enforcement van and was silent to questions.

RIGHT NOW: Alex #Murdaugh arrives at Colleton County Courthouse for Day 3 of his murder trial. Opening arguments expected later today. @wis10 @NickNeville_ pic.twitter.com/yRIVtSwJAI — Greg Adaline (@GregWISTV) January 25, 2023

Analysts have told WIS that jury selection is key to the trial. Both sides are looking to find jurors sympathetic to their case.

Monday started with 900 potential jurors. By Wednesday the field had narrowed to around 120 before court resumed. In the final selection, 12 jurors and six alternates will sit on the panel to decide on the case.

After the jury is sat a recess is expected, followed by opening statements. The statements could come as early as Wednesday afternoon.

All eyes will be on the state prosecutor, Creighton Waters. His job in the case is to make a compelling argument. Waters must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Murdaugh and no else committed the June 7, 2021 murders.

Legal analyst Eric Bland spoke with WIS,

”...a lot of research has been done which shows that about 80 percent of jurors make up their minds through opening statements, and the first two witnesses…so they’re going to be very very important.”

Bland has also been subpoenaed to testify during the case.

