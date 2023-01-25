SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Judge orders crime scene, autopsy media into sealed evidence in Murdaugh trial

The filing, which is a joint motion from the state and defense, seals photos and videos that...
The filing, which is a joint motion from the state and defense, seals photos and videos that would graphically depict the victims.(Live 5/File)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - In the most recent filing in the highly anticipated Alex Murdaugh murder trial, the presiding judge has ordered all crime scene, autopsy photos and videos into sealed evidence.

The filing, which is a joint motion from the state and defense, seals photos and videos that would graphically depict the victims.

RELATED: Day 3: Murdaugh jury seated, opening statements conclude

The media can still be offered as evidence by either party as seen by the jury; however, prosecutors will have to describe generally the nature of the photo or video being introduced under the seal.

Signed by Judge Clifton Newman, the one-page document states the reason for this order is to provide a fair trial for both parties and to prevent further emotional distress to the victims’ families.

Any evidence offered or accepted under the seal cannot be copied, reproduced, disseminate photographed, or otherwise made available to the public.

It is possible for the court to later unseal any sealed evidence.

The 54-year-old Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife, Maggie, 52; and their youngest son, Paul, 22; at the family’s rural hunting property on June 7, 2021.

His trial continued Wednesday afternoon with opening statements from the prosecution and defense after 12 jurors and six alternates were selected earlier in the day.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brookhaven resident not happy with HOA.
Homeowner’s association under scrutiny by Columbia residents
The Richland County Coroner has identified the victim of a homicide at R&B’s Bar & Grill.
Richland Co. coroner identifies victim of shooting at Columbia bar
Mother upset after 9-year-old allowed to walk home unsupervised
R2 school allows 9-year-old to walk home unsupervised
Columbia police are investigating an area after a man died after being shot.
Man dies after being shot Columbia police say
Student injured at Richland District 2 school.
Richland Co. releases statement on student injured at school

Latest News

Rally within the USC Alumni Center in support of Student Choice.
Over 1,500 people gather in support of Student Choice
Supporters of school choice gather in Columbia
Supporters of school choice gather in Columbia
Day three of Alex Murdaugh murder trial
Day three of Alex Murdaugh murder trial
The cadet and the driver of the other car had to be removed from their damaged vehicles by...
Former Lexington Co. cadet charged for DUI collision while off-duty