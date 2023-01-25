Former Lexington Co. cadet charged for DUI collision while off-duty

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A former Lexington County (LCSD) probationary cadet was arrested on Wednesday by Columbia Police officers for a traffic collision.

According to officials, the incident occurred on Sunday, Jan. 15 shortly after 9 p.m.

Investigators say 43-year-old Robert Garofalo drove off the road near the intersection of Broad River Road and Foxglove Lane, crossed the double yellow line, and collided with another vehicle.

Garofalo and the driver of the other car had to be removed from their damaged vehicles by firefighters.

They were both taken to a local hospital after the incident. Garofalo was injured during the collision.

The other driver continues to receive medical treatment for a traumatic brain injury and other wounds that officials say are affecting his mobility and breathing.

Garofalo was terminated by Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon on Jan. 25 and released a statement about the incident.

“There is a trust that comes with working in the law enforcement profession,” Koon said. “Garofalo broke that trust and we cannot tolerate that.”

The cadet was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. A bond hearing is set for 9:00 a.m. tomorrow.

