FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Temps are dropping tonight, Heavy rain possible Sunday

By Adam Clark
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Temps are tumbling tonight into the low 30s with some patchy frost possible. First Alert Weather Day for Sunday for heavy rain possible.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

  • Tonight lows dip down to 32 with mostly clear skies, patchy frost is possible.
  • Friday is mostly sunny and cool with highs in the low 50s.
  • Saturday is up to 60 with mostly sunny skies with morning lows in the low 30s.
  • 90% chance of rain Sunday with over an inch possible making it a First Alert Weather Day.
  • The rain lasts overnight into Monday morning (40% chance).
  • Conditions stay active next week with several rain chances.
FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

Skies are clear tonight with low temperatures in the low 30s. Some patchy frost is possible for the early morning hours.

High pressure builds over the region Friday and Saturday. This brings the sunshine and temps are cooler than average, especially for Friday with highs near 53. Lows are in the low 30s Saturday morning. Saturday we rebound into the low 60s with mostly sunny skies.

A low pressure system is approaching from the southwest off the coast of Texas Sunday. It brings a 90% chance of rain and storms with high temps in the upper 50s. Because of the threat of heavy rain over an inch we have a First Alert Weather day. We could see ponding and minor flooding with this system especially during the latter half of the evening into the overnight period.

Rain showers last into Monday morning with a 40% chance. Lows are near 47 and highs reach the upper 50s. Skies are cloudy then we see breaks in the clouds by the afternoon.

Tuesday is warmer with clouds. Expect lows near upper 40s and highs reach the mid 60s. There’s a 20% chance of showers as well.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and lows are in the low 30s with some patchy frost possible.

Friday: A freezing cold start in the lower 30s with some frost then more sunshine and highs in the lower 50s.

Saturday: Morning lows in the lower 30s with highs reaching the upper 50s to near 60 under mostly sunny skies.

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Sunday: Highs in the upper 50s with increasing clouds and a 90% chance for showers in the late afternoon/evening.

Monday: A few lingering showers in the morning (40%) then clearing skies for the afternoon. Highs are in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain in the late afternoon/evening. Lows near 49 and highs reaching the mid 60s.

Wednesday: Rather cloudy with a 50% chance of a few scattered showers possible. Highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday: Cloudy with a highs near the upper 60s and a 60% chance of rain.

