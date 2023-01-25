FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Showers move out and cooler weather moves in

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A cold front moves through this evening and takes the rain with it. Expect skies to clear up tonight!

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

First Alert Weather Day: heavy rain and showers remain this evening, a few storms are possible especially in Orangeburg and Clarendon Counties.

Winds could gust up to 35mph. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect until to 2am Thursday.

Skies are sunny to mostly sunny Thursday with mid 50s for highs.

Low 50s are possible Friday with sunny skies. Morning lows are in the low 30s.

Near freezing for Saturday morning with highs reaching the upper 50s by Saturday afternoon.

Next good chance of rain is Sunday with a 60% shot of some some showers with temps in the upper 50s.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

Rain and storms move east of the region this evening. Lows are down to 37 as skies clear up.

High pressure builds over the region and we see mostly sunny skies for your Thursday. Temps are cooler, by about 10 degrees. Instead of mid 60s expect mid 50s by the afternoon hours.

Low temps are down to 30 Friday morning as the winds calm down. High temps reach the low 50s with sunny skies.

Saturday morning we are down to 32. We see temps rebound into the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies.

A low pressure system moves in from the west with a 60% chance of showers. Morning lows dip down into the mid 30s and highs reach the upper 50s. The best chance of rain moves in by the afternoon into the evening.

As the low moves to the east we have some warm air move in from the west. This gets our temps into the mid 60s for Monday. Another low is approaching for Tuesday from the west and will bring a 40% chance of rain for the afternoon hours.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing out but still breezy with gusts to 30 mph. Temperatures falling into the 30s.

Thursday: Mainly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 50s with winds gusting up to 20mph.

Friday: Cool sunshine with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Morning lows are around 30.

Saturday: Morning lows are in the low 30s with highs reaching the upper 50s and sunny

Sunday: Highs in the upper 50s with a 60% chance for showers.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of a shower or two. Highs are in the low to mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain. Lows near 50 and highs reaching the low 60s.

