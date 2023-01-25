FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Rain & Storms today, some severe weather possible

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A strong cold front approaches today bringing a 100% chance of rain and storms, some could be severe with an isolated tornado possible. Gusts to 40mph possible with around an inch of rain expected.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

A few spotty showers this early morning with 30s and 40s. Heavier rain arrives by 8AM-10AM

First Alert Weather Day: 100% chance of rain with some severe storms possible 8AM-6PM

Winds could gust up to 40mph. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect from 10am today to 2am Thursday

An isolated tornado is possible as well

Around an inch of rain is expected

Mid 50s are possible Thursday with mostly sunny skies

Friday is chilly with low 30s in the AM and low 50s for the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

A few spotty showers this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Spotty showers will turn to steadier and heavier rain by 8 to 10 AM. Rain will continue to be heavy at times for the late morning and afternoon with the passing of a strong cold front. 8AM-6PM Is the timeframe for the rain. There will be a few thunderstorms that have potential to become strong to severe as well. An isolated tornado is possible. Otherwise, gusts to 40 mph expected. A Lake Wind Advisory has been issued starting at 10AM and will continue through 2 AM tonight. Winds will still be breezy overnight tonight and into Thursday with gusts to 25-30 mph.

Behind the front our temps drop. Mid 60s this afternoon but expect upper 30s Thursday morning and mid 50s for Thursday afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny though.

Friday morning we have low temperatures down to 30 as high pressure builds over the region from the west. Highs temperatures reach the low 50s.. It’ll be a sunny and chilly day.

Saturday morning is also chilly with low 30s. Then we see upper 50s by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

We have a 60% chance of showers Sunday as another area of low pressure moves in. Morning lows are in the upper 30s and highs reach the mid to upper 50s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

First Alert Weather Day Today: Periods of rain that may be heavy at times with some thunderstorms as well. Windy too with gusts to 40 mph. Highs in the mid 60s. 100% chance for rain

Tonight: Clearing out but still breezy with gusts to 30 mph. Temperatures falling into the 30s

Thursday: Mainly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 50s with winds gusting up to 25 mph

Friday: Cool sunshine with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Morning lows are around 30

Saturday: Morning lows are in the low 30s with highs reaching the upper 50s and sunny

Sunday: Highs in the mid 50s with a 60% chance for showers

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of a shower or two. Highs are in the low 60s

