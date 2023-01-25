Dominion Energy offers tips for saving on winter energy bills

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - During the winter months, monitoring energy usage when it is cold outside could save households hundreds of dollars on their energy bill.

Dominion Energy has recommended the following tips for cost savings from December - March.

Adjust your thermostat to 68 degrees or lower when the temperatures drop. Set it even lower while away from home. Each degree higher than the recommended setting can significantly increase your heating-related costs.

Set a smart meter to help monitor energy usage, this can be done by placing an alert for notifications when the bill exceeds a specific amount or for updates on usage during the billing cycle.

Make sure to raise the temperature 1-2 degrees at a time if you have a heat pump so that you do not activate auxiliary heat unnecessarily. Be careful not to set the thermostat to emergency heat accidentally.

Install a smart thermostat; it allows you to automatically raise or lower your temperature settings when you’re asleep or away from home. Ensure the thermostat is compatible with your HVAC system and installed correctly. Energy Star® certified smart thermostats, with instant discounts off retail, are available to purchase through our online store.

Caulk, seal, and weather strip your home. Check for drafts around all seams, cracks, and openings. Caulk and seal around windows and replace old weather stripping around doors.

“It’s important to remember that when temperatures drop outside, the heating system in your home will work harder to keep you warm,” said Ginger Greenway, program manager of energy information services for Dominion Energy South Carolina. “Monitoring your energy usage can help you conserve energy, which can make a noticeable difference on your monthly bill.”

You can also download the Dominion Energy app on your smartphone to further monitor your household’s energy use.

