Columbia police searching for 2 men considered dangerous in connection with violent crime

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for two male suspects who are considered armed and dangerous.

Isaiah Grooms and Rodney Friday are wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery, kidnapping, and assault case that happened on the 500 block of Alcott Drive on January 20 according to police.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these two men, please contact Crimestoppers, you can submit a tip anonymously.

