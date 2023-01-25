SkyView
Clemson Ranks fourth in Top 5 Best College Football Tailgates in the US

Clemson fans tailgated before the Tigers game against Louisville on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Clemson Tigers were ranked among the top five institutions for the Best College Football Tailgaters in the U.S.

Researchers with the World Sports Network ranked the Tigers fourth in the nation for having the best tailgates. On an index rating out of 100, Clemson scored a 55.7%.

The Clemson pre-game atmosphere has one of the highest ratings according to fans, and with a 97.53% attendance for home games, the tailgating experience adds to the excitement of Tiger football.

The Kansas State Wildcats came it at number #1 for having the best tailgate, followed by the Utah Utes, Michigan Wolverines, Clemson Tigers, and rounding out the five is the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

