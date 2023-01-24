SkyView
Video: Special Olympics South Carolina law enforcement torch run kick-off

Law enforcement agencies kick-off 2023 South Carolina Special Olympics(Special Olympics South Carolina)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Agencies from across the Midlands are joining at the State House for the South Carolina Special Olympics law enforcement torch run kick-off.

The torch run begins the 2023 campaign where law enforcement officers will raise funds for the South Carolina Special Olympics.

Representatives from the Special Olympics will announce the total funds raised in 2022, and the fundraising goals for 2023. Also, there will be the unveiling of the t-shirt design for 2023.

Watch below.

