Video: Special Olympics South Carolina law enforcement torch run kick-off

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Agencies from across the Midlands are joining at the State House for the South Carolina Special Olympics law enforcement torch run kick-off.

The torch run begins the 2023 campaign where law enforcement officers will raise funds for the South Carolina Special Olympics.

Representatives from the Special Olympics will announce the total funds raised in 2022, and the fundraising goals for 2023. Also, there will be the unveiling of the t-shirt design for 2023.

Watch below.

