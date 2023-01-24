SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

‘Uncomfortable and upsetting:’ SC state representative files bill to ban teaching of slave owners

South Carolina Rep. Jermaine Johnson, D-Hopkins, speaks against a bill allowing people to carry...
South Carolina Rep. Jermaine Johnson, D-Hopkins, speaks against a bill allowing people to carry guns openly in the state on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Columbia, South Carolina. Johnson said open carry for a Black man like him could be dangerous. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)(Jeffrey Collins | AP)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:50 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As some Republicans attempt to censor the teaching of Black history by banning the teaching of “Critical Race Theory,” one state representative decided to fight back with a new bill.

On January 24, State Rep. Jermaine Johnson (D-Hopkins) filed a bill banning schools from teaching about the owners of enslaved people because it is an “uncomfortable and upsetting” topic for many people.

“If we’re afraid of teaching children about things that could cause discomfort, then we need to add slave owners to the list,” Johnson said in a release. “Many people find this topic uncomfortable and upsetting, especially the grandparents of children who lived through the Civil Rights Movement and had relatives who were slaves themselves. We should protect our children from being exposed to this evil by sweeping it under the rug and never addressing it.”

This comes as the House of Education and Public Works K-12 subcommittee is set to hold a hearing on H.3728, a bill that would censor curriculum taught in the classroom and prevent teachers from discussing certain topics, what far-right members of the House call “Critical Race Theory.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student injured at Richland District 2 school.
Richland Co. releases statement on student injured at school
Brookhaven resident not happy with HOA.
Homeowner’s association under scrutiny by Columbia residents
Accused serial rapist arrested by Richland County deputies.
Accused ‘serial rapist’ behind bars, Richland Co. deputies looking for more victims
Teenager dies after collision in Kershaw County.
Teen dies after crash in Kershaw County
According to the SCHP, one person is deceased after a collision on Ridgeway Road near Carriage...
One dead, one hospitalized after fatal collision in Kershaw County

Latest News

Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse Tuesday...
BLOG: Judge rules on motions, jury selection continues in Alex Murdaugh trial
The Beach family attorney says a judge approved a settlement agreement Tuesday that effectively...
Judge approves settlement in Murdaugh boat crash lawsuits
Two Carolina Springs Middle School students are charged with making direct threats against...
Carolina Springs Middle School students arrested for texting threats to classmates
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Rain & Storms Wednesday, some severe weather possible
The Richland County Coroner has identified the victim of a homicide at R&B’s Bar & Grill.
Richland Co. coroner identifies victim of shooting at Columbia bar