Three juveniles charged in connection with Fairfield Co. shooting incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three juveniles have been charged after a home was struck by gunfire reports the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said around 6:30 p.m. on January 2, a group of juveniles were on foot near the intersection of Columbia Road and 2nd Street in The Winnsboro area.

Three juveniles then pulled out their guns and shot at a vehicle they were targeting as it was traveling on the road said detectives.

As they were shooting at the vehicle, stray bullets struck a nearby occupied residence, the three juveniles ran away but were later arrested according to deputies.

Investigators could not find the vehicle or the people who were inside the vehicle.

The three juvenile suspects have been charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling, 1st-degree assault and battery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. All three will be tried in family court.

