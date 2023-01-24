SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Three juveniles charged in connection with Fairfield Co. shooting incident

Three juveniles charged in connection with shooting incident in Fairfield County
Three juveniles charged in connection with shooting incident in Fairfield County(KVLY)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three juveniles have been charged after a home was struck by gunfire reports the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said around 6:30 p.m. on January 2, a group of juveniles were on foot near the intersection of Columbia Road and 2nd Street in The Winnsboro area.

Three juveniles then pulled out their guns and shot at a vehicle they were targeting as it was traveling on the road said detectives.

As they were shooting at the vehicle, stray bullets struck a nearby occupied residence, the three juveniles ran away but were later arrested according to deputies.

Investigators could not find the vehicle or the people who were inside the vehicle.

The three juvenile suspects have been charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling, 1st-degree assault and battery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. All three will be tried in family court.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student injured at Richland District 2 school.
Richland Co. releases statement on student injured at school
Accused serial rapist arrested by Richland County deputies.
Accused ‘serial rapist’ behind bars, Richland Co. deputies looking for more victims
Brookhaven resident not happy with HOA.
Homeowner’s association under scrutiny by Columbia residents
Teenager dies after collision in Kershaw County.
Teen dies after crash in Kershaw County
According to the SCHP, one person is deceased after a collision on Ridgeway Road near Carriage...
One dead, one hospitalized after fatal collision in Kershaw County

Latest News

Soda City Live: The Cinderella Project
Soda City Live: The Cinderella Project
Alex Murdaugh murder trial
Jury selection begins for Alex Murdaugh case
Former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse Tuesday...
LIVE BLOG: Day 2 of jury selection begins in Alex Murdaugh trial
WIS FIRST ALERT WEATHER mid-day 01/24/2023
WIS FIRST ALERT WEATHER MID DAY 01/24/2023