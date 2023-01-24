Soda City Live: Rambo’s Fat Cat Biscuits Opens Second Location Within Richland Library Branch

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)-The Cafe’ of Richland Library Main will be open for business with a new face.

That face just happens to be an existing Midland’s Restaurant- Rambo’s Fat Cat Biscuits who will be cutting the ribbon for their second location within the Branch Wednesday, January 25th at 9:30 a.m.

