Soda City Live: Nonprofit Leadership Conference That Aims to Help Locate Funding

Columbia, S.C. (WIS)-Current or aspiring nonprofit organizations in search of funding are invited to participate in a nonprofit leadership conference. Attendees will learn where and how to access funds specific to their organization.

They’ll also get to hear from other leaders of nonprofits to gain support and tips.

The 2023 Nonprofit Leadership Conference is hosted by J2P Global Institute, and founder Kiwan Fitch and will be held Friday, January 27th, at 9:30 a.m. at Christ Central Ministries in Columbia.

Registration is $97 and includes lunch. You can purchase your tickets here.

