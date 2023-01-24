SkyView
Soda City Live: Nonprofit Leadership Conference That Aims to Help Locate Funding

Speaking to the unique needs of new and aspiring Nonprofit Leaders, J2PGI created the 2023 Nonprofit Leadership Conference
By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Columbia, S.C. (WIS)-Current or aspiring nonprofit organizations in search of funding are invited to participate in a nonprofit leadership conference.    Attendees will learn where and how to access funds specific to their organization.

They’ll also get to hear from other leaders of nonprofits to gain support and tips.

The 2023 Nonprofit Leadership Conference is hosted by J2P Global Institute, and founder Kiwan Fitch and will be held Friday, January 27th, at 9:30 a.m. at Christ Central Ministries in Columbia.

Registration is $97 and includes lunch. You can purchase your tickets here.

