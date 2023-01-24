SkyView
Soda City Live: Misconceptions in training your dog

By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - You often hear from dog trainers that there are tips and tricks to dog training. But one dog trainer says to ditch the tips and tricks and focus on the tools so you can have long-term success.

Geoff Ellinwood is the owner of South Carolina K9 Academy. He points out there are dog training myths and misconceptions that are setting up dogs and their owners for failure.

On Soda City Live, he covered three of his eight misconceptions:

1. “My dog needs training.”

2. “They got a lot of puppy in them; they’ll grow out of it and settle down.”

3. “If your dog is being reactive and aggressive toward people and dogs, you just need to socialize him more.”

Jeff explains why these are three of his eight misconceptions that he feels can hurt the dog and the owner, too.

To learn more, go to https://www.sck9academy.com/.

