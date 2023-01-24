Sen. Graham releases statement on reports US, Germany plan to send tanks to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (FOX Carolina) - U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham made a statement after it was announced that the United States and Germany plan to aid Ukraine.

It has been reported that the U.S. plans to approve to send M1 Abrams tanks and Germany will send Leopard 2 tanks to help Ukraine against Russia.

Senator Graham said this will be a big turning point in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

“We cannot let Putin’s bluster and threats determine the course of freedom for the 21st century,” said Graham.

He also said he is pleased with the Biden Administration’s apparent decision to send tanks to help and it is in America’s national security interest for Russia to be defeated in Ukraine.

“If press reports are true, I am very pleased with the Biden Administration’s apparent decision to send Abrams tanks to help Ukraine evict Russia from Ukrainian soil. It is in America’s national security interest for Russia to be defeated in Ukraine because Russia’s ambitions are to rewrite the map of Europe, and China is watching. By sending the tanks, we are announcing that we are ‘all in’ regarding Ukraine’s desire to defeat the Russian invaders on the battlefield. The actions of the Biden Administration and the German government to send tanks is the best signal yet that both nations are embracing victory for Ukraine. By providing the tanks, we are giving Ukraine the best chance to repel the invasion and regain control of their country. The tanks are not designed to invade Russia or start World War III. They are designed to give the military capability Ukraine lacks to win on the battlefield in a Just War of liberation from the Russian invasion.”

