Police investigating Columbia hotel shooting incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a person who is accused of shooting into a room at a Columbia hotel.

Crime Scene Gun Intelligence investigators said a person shot into an occupied room at the Baymont Hotel at 240 E Exchange Boulevard.

There were no injuries reported according to detectives. If you have any information about the shooting, please contact the Columbia Police Department at 888-CRIMESC or online at Crime SC.

