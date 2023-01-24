SkyView
Police investigating Columbia hotel shooting incident

Columbia police searching for person who shot into occupied hotel room.
The Columbia Police are investigating a shooting incident.
The Columbia Police are investigating a shooting incident.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:12 AM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is searching for a person who is accused of shooting into a room at a Columbia hotel.

Crime Scene Gun Intelligence investigators said a person shot into an occupied room at the Baymont Hotel at 240 E Exchange Boulevard.

There were no injuries reported according to detectives. If you have any information about the shooting, please contact the Columbia Police Department at 888-CRIMESC or online at Crime SC.

