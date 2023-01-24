Man dies after being shot Columbia police say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An investigation into a deadly shooting is underway in Columbia after a man died after being shot police said.

Investigators with the Columbia Police Department are analyzing the scene at 6320 N. Main Street after a man was found injured outside.

EMS determined the man was injured from a gunshot wound, and he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives are looking into the circumstances around the shooting.

If you have any information, please contact the Columbia Police Department at 888-CRIMESC or submit an anonymous tip here.

