FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Rain & Storms Wednesday, some severe weather possible

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A strong cold front approaches Wednesday bringing a 100% chance of rain and storms, some could be severe with an isolated tornado possible.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES:

Clouds increase tonight and we see a few early morning showers with lows in the upper 30s.

First Alert Weather Day: 100% chance of rain with some severe storms possible for Wednesday.

Winds could gust up to 40mph Wednesday. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect from 10am Wednesday to 2am Thursday.

An isolated tornado is possible Wednesday.

Mid 50s are possible Thursday with mostly sunny skies.

Friday is chilly with low 30s in the AM and low 50s for the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY:

Clouds are building from the southwest tonight and temps drop to around 39 near midnight. We see temps increase as southern flow strengthens as the early morning wears on. With that southern flow comes more moisture and a better chance of showers in the early morning hours.

Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day as a strong cold front moves in from the west. Ahead of the front we have temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, a nice surge of warm air in front of the cold front. This adds enough instability to warrant a chance of severe storms, some that could produce an isolated tornado. Chance of rain is around 100%, and we’re looking at around a half inch to three quarters of an inch. Skies are mostly cloudy and winds are rather strong with gusts up to 40mph. There’s a Lake Wind Advisory from 10am Wednesday to 2am Thursday.

Behind the front our temps drop. Expect upper 30s Thursday morning. Skies will be mostly sunny Thursday afternoon with high temperatures reaching the mid 50s.

Friday morning we have low temperatures down to 30 as high pressure builds over the region from the west. Highs temperatures reach the low 50s.. It’ll be a sunny and chilly day.

Saturday morning is also chilly with low 30s. Then we see upper 50s by the afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

We have a 50% chance of showers Sunday as another a low pressure system moves in. Morning lows are in the upper 30s and highs reach the mid to upper 50s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

Tonight: Increasing clouds with a few showers by the morning. Lows in the 30s and 40s,

First Alert Weather Day Wednesday: Periods of rain that may be heavy at times with some thunderstorms as well. Windy too with gusts to 40 mph. Highs in the mid 60s. 100% chance for rain.

Thursday: Mainly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 50s with winds gusting up to 25 mph.

Friday: Cool sunshine with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s, morning lows are near 30.

Saturday: Morning lows are in the low 30s with highs reaching the upper 50s.

Sunday: Highs in the 50s with with a 50% chance for showers.

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of a shower or two. Highs are in the low 60s.

